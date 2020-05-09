Range Center temporarily closes vocational center

CHISHOLM — A Chisholm-based non-profit has curtailed its operations to keep its clients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Krystle Glad, Executive Director, said on Thursday that the vocational facility at Range Center headquarters in Chisholm and SoHo Arts store in Hibbing remain temporarily closed. They closed back in March when the Minnesota Stay at Home orders were put in place.
“So for us, it came down to social distancing, and the health and safety of our clients, employees, and of course, their families,” Glad said.
Range Center, Inc. is a community-based organization that provides self-development, vocational and residential services to adults with intellectual disabilities, according to its website.
Range Center operates 13 group homes that serve 55 residents, in the communities of Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl.
It also employs roughly 130 staff and 90 clients at its vocational services, located at its headquarters on Eighth Street Northwest in Chisholm. Clients produce candles, fire starters, gourmet dog biscuits and other products at the facility. Artists from Range Center create artwork that is sold along with other Range Center products at SoHo Arts on Howard Street in Hibbing.
The culinary department at Range Center headquarters has also seen changes since the clients are no longer working there to prepare lunches. Lunches prepared by Range Center staff are delivered to the door of the group homes.
The kitchen staff is also spending time testing out recipes for a new cookbook Range Center plans to have published in the future.
Glad said in order to create “the best adjustment possible” for its clients, Range Center transferred its staff from its vocational facility to its group homes, to fill the void created when the vocational facility closed. As a result, there are familiar faces working in the group homes, and there were no staff laid off.
“It helps fill the gaps, while providing familiarity during the day,” Glad said.
Since the Stay at Home orders went into place, there are no visitors allowed at the Range Center group homes. To help clients keep in touch with their loved ones, staff assists them with phone calls, FaceTime calls and letter writing.
Glad said a number of people call the clients in the group homes each day to see how they’re doing, including Range Center management.
On top of the regular activities planned by the program director at each group home, the clients recently received activity kits to fill the time when they are normally at work.
Shelly Tahija, SoHo Arts Manager, recently put together and dropped off the kits, which contain a variety of fun activities, Glad said.
With the arrival of warmer weather, staff at the group homes are also planning outdoor activities, while keeping social distancing in mind.
On a recent afternoon, clients and staff from one of the group homes walked to Range Center headquarters, where they surprised staff there with a visit through the building’s office windows.
“It was so nice,” Glad said.
There is no timeline established for the reopening of the vocational services at Range Center and SoHo Art.
Glad said Range Center will continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services.
