Dear Dr Shari:
I really have an issue about my body. I read your letter from the overweight woman whose husband loves her “just the way she is.” Many of us single women would die for that . . . but what do you do when you are single and looking? Don’t get me wrong, I do all I can to be healthy and pretty, but I am still insecure. I can’t help focusing on my tummy, thighs, etc! I even avoid people at the store and shy away from events. I hate this feeling and need a little Dr. SAS view. — Ginnie
Hi Ginnie,
Allow me to walk you through this simple FOUR step process:
One: Work it.
There are unbelievable clothes for the tummy and thigh endowed. Make the effort. Girls like to feel pretty; so go set your pretty self up. Do all the great feel-good pretty girl stuff. Get it going on Ginnie. And then quickly move to step two.
Two: Let go
You did your “spiff up” job at the clothing store and makeup counter, and hopefully the shower, so, enough already. You’re done. (Trying TOO hard is unattractive) LET GO. Now it is time to refocus. Read on to the IMPORTANT steps:
Three: Acknowledge your real faults.
Insecurity is ugly and rude. Too many sweet women think they are victims to their insecurities. These women are the perpetrators. Here’s why: Insecurity precludes the gifts you owe to others. Your presence, your focus, your communication all get swallowed up by ugly insecurity. ICK. THAT is ugly Ginnie. I don’t want to befriend some snot who purposely avoids me at the grocery store, Ginnie. Are you hearing me? It doesn’t matter WHY you avoided me! I saw you Ginnie! You avoided me purposely! Ginnie, you are mean. Stop doing that. Attractiveness is more in behavior and connection than thighs and tummy so knock it off! Come over to me, gently touch me on the shoulder, tell me how good it is to see me and point out how lovely I look!
Four: Give the Goods.
Ginnie, you owe people.
Advice, thoughts, acknowledgement, conversation, help, pleasantries, knick knacks, compliments, recipes, jump starts, friendship . . . you OWE us. So get your confidence and positive energy front and center and live a little.
Avoiding people is to cheat others. “Shying away from events” is to cheat yourself. Quit being such a cheater Ginnie.
Dr. Shari
shari sweetnam
