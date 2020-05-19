CHISHOLM — American Legion Post 247 has canceled its annual Memorial Day service.
Commander Bill Hanegmon last week told the Tribune Press that due to the coronavirus crisis and in line with social distancing guidelines, Post 247 will not be holding a public service for Memorial Day. He encouraged everyone to take time nonetheless to remember the sacrifices of those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
“We must not let Memorial Day just be another self-isolation day without meaning or awareness,” Hanegmon wrote in a news release. “Take this special day, adjust your routine and remember those that gave and still continue to give “their last full measure of devotion” and who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Honor what they gave to us all as we enjoy the lives we cherish today.”
In observance of Memorial Day, Volunteers with Post 247 recently placed American flags on veteran’s graves at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm. The Veterans Memorial Fountain is another way that military veterans are honored by Post 247.
As soon as the Minnesota Stay at Home orders are lifted, veterans from Post 247 plan to get the Veterans Memorial Fountain started up on Longyear Lake in Chisholm. The pump’s motor was recently rebuilt and needs to be installed along with a new pump and lights, according to information contained in the Post 247 May newsletter.
Post 247 has also put its annual Buddy Poppy fundraiser on hold and is considering alternate dates for the annual spring fundraiser.
