Public invited to weigh in on Nashwauk junction

NASHWAUK — A reduced conflict intersection is earmarked for a junction in Nashwauk where two teens died last month, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to weigh in on what to do until construction begins next year.
Tragedy struck this past June when Trent Casey Salminen, 13, of Hibbing, and Aiden Patrick Hall, 16, of Grand Rapids, were killed after the vehicle they were passengers in was struck by a camper heading south on Highway 169 as they were making a left hand turn while crossing Highway 169 to get to 65.
Pippi Mayfield, public engagement and communications director with MnDOT, confirmed with the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Monday that the junction is known to be problematic because the angle of Highways 169 to 65 positions drivers in a way that their door pillar obstructs their view of oncoming southbound traffic on Highway 169.
“We already had it in our safety plan and that’s why the [reduced conflict intersection] had already been planned,” Mayfield said. “We were going to do it anyway and the accident happened.”
The open house to discuss intersection improvements at Highways 169 and 65 is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Legion Room of 301 Central Ave. in Nashwauk.
Mayfield told the HDT that staff at MnDOT will be there to listen to any suggestions on what to do between now and when road construction begins on the area in 2020.
“There’s already a plan for the reduced conflict intersection that will take place next year, but this public meeting is more so to get information on what the community wants us to do in the meantime,” Mayfield remarked. “We’ve been told that [the public] wants something done immediately and we have three or four plans that we’ll present and get community input on what they would like to be done there.”
According to the MnDOT website, reduced conflict intersections “decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.” They are also commonly referred to as J-turns. Though once rare, Mayfield confirmed that J-turns are becoming more commonplace and pointed out that there’s one in Cotton. MnDOT describes the J-turn — or RCI — as a layout where drivers always make a right turn followed by a U-turn.
The website states, “Motorists approaching divided highways from a side street are not allowed to make left turns or cross traffic; instead, they are required to turn right onto the highway and then make a U-turn at a designated median opening. This reduces potential conflict points and increases safety. Generally, the delay caused by a signal is greater than the delay caused by the RCI.”
MnDOT also claims J-turns reduce fatalities by 70 percent and injuries by 42 percent and are less expensive and faster to construct than alternatives, like intersections with stop lights.
As MnDOT staff look ahead to the 2020 project, which is estimated at $400,000, they hope residents will share their ideas and suggestions for the junction at next week’s meeting.
“We welcome the community’s input on what they’d like us to do in the next year,” Mayfield said.
For more information on this or other projects in northeast Minnesota, follow MnDOT on Facebook at Facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.