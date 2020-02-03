Project Care Free Clinic

The article “Project Care’s fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser” that ran in the Saturday, Feb. 1, edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune contained an error regarding the location, for which we apologize.

While four churches are collaborating to host the event (Our Savior’s Lutheran, First Lutheran and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, all of Hibbing, and Faith Lutheran of Chisholm), the fundraiser is only taking place at one location: First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

What: Project Care Free Clinic’s fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. On the menu is spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

When: Thursday, Feb. 6. Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner will be 4-7 p.m.

Where: First Lutheran Church, 2201 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing. This is the only location.

Cost: The suggested donation for adults is $8, children over 5 years old is $5, and children under 5 are free.

Note: Delivery is available. To place an order for delivery for Thursday’s fundraiser, call 218-263-8549.

