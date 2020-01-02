HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old who evaded authorities during a high speed chase New Year’s Day.
Zephaniah James Skarja was allegedly driving a red Chrysler 300 when an officer tried pulling him over at about 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday near the 1000 block of 25th Street East in town, according to a press release from Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey. Skarja was wanted on charges for domestic assault.
When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Skarja allegedly hit the accelerator on the Chrysler, went barreling through town and fled north on Highway 169 toward Chisholm, according to the HPD. Skarja allegedly punched speeds of 100 MPH, before turning south down Highway 5. At that point, authorities lost sight of him and ended the chase.
On a tip, officers later located the abandoned Chrysler on Herman Road in Hibbing, just south of Carey Lake. Though officers took possession of the vehicle, they were unable to find the driver.
“There is probable cause for Skarja’s arrest for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, domestic assault and several other driving violations,” Estey wrote in the press release.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Skarja has been convicted of at least a dozen felonies and misdemeanors, mostly alcohol and drug-related crimes, between 2008 and 2013. Most recently, he served time in Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after being convicted of methamphetamine-related crimes, in addition to separate counts of first-and second-degree possession of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
The Chisholm Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.
Anyone with information about Skarja’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the HPD at 218-263-3601.
