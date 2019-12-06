Arleigh Birk, who turns 100 early next year, will be honored at two ceremonies today as one of the last survivors of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.
The longtime Hoyt Lakes resident will be the man of the hour at the annual ceremony at 11 a.m. outside the Gilbert VFW. The honor guard of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 will fire a salute. Birk will speak about his memories of serving aboard the Navy ship USS Honolulu, which was damaged during the attack.
Then at 1 p.m. Birk will be recognized at the Northern Pines health care facility in Aurora. The honor guard of Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post 241 of Aurora and Timothy Robinson VFW Post 8144 of Hoyt Lakes will conduct the ceremony.
Refreshments will be served at both ceremonies.
The year 2019 marks 78 years since the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the American fleet in Hawaii, bringing the United States into World War II.
Birk has outlived most of the other members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, which used to meet for picnics at the Birk home. Earlier this year Birk's wife of many decades, Marion, died. There are five Birk children -- Bruce Birk, Brian Birk, Lois Dunne, Carol Kaler and Kathryn Feroe.
Birk was in the United States Navy serving as a boatswain’s mate on the light cruiser USS Honolulu when 360 enemy planes bombed the harbor, killing 2,388 Americans and wounding 1,178.
Five of eight U.S. battleships were sunk, and 18 of the total 96 vessels at Pearl Harbor were sunk or seriously damaged. More than 160 planes were destroyed. The USS Honolulu sustained moderate damage in the attack.
The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war: "Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan… Always will we remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory…. We will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again…. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounded determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us God."
Birk had been a 19-year-old North Dakota farm boy when he joined the Navy in 1939. His brothers also served, one with Patton’s 3rd Army and another in the Seabees, and a sister was in the Women’s Army Corps.
From his ship in Pearl Harbor Birk said he could see the nest of battleships — the Nevada, the West Virginia, the Oklahoma, the California and the most famous, the Arizona. Birk was discharged from the Navy in January 1946, six years and one month after he had joined. Birk served on the USS Denver after the Pearl Harbor attack in an island-hopping campaign — Anaweetok and Saipan, Tinian and Guam, Guadalcanal and the Solomons, Iwo Jima and the Palau group, then the Philippines. The ship he was on after Pearl Harbor took an aerial torpedo on a moonlit night. Twenty-eight men had died below deck.
Birk went back to Pearl Harbor once, in 1981 on the 40th anniversary. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946.
