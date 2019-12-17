One deceased after Hibbing home is destroyed by fire

A fire late Monday night completely destroyed a home located at 1834 25th Street East in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department on Tuesday said that one person died after a fire destroyed a home shortly after midnight.

In press release, Deputy Chief of Police Tyler Schwerzler described how St. Louis County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the fire at 12:17 a.m. at 1834 25th St. E. near Vic Power Park.

Crews from the HPD and the Hibbing Fire Department responded to find the home fully engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the structure fire, and once inside, they discovered human remains.

Crews are transporting the human remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to confirm identification and the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The police department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments