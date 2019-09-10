Northland Healthy Minds — Northern St. Louis County Coalition, is hosting an art contest around mental health. Submissions should embody what Northland Healthy Minds represents — A community that is caring and compassionate for people with mental illnesses. Northland Healthy Minds believes it’s OK to have a mental illness; many people do. It’s OK to talk about mental illness; talking helps people feel less alone. It’s OK to get help with mental illness; life can get better.
Youth ages 13-17 are eligible to submit. They must live or go to school in Northern St. Louis County. Work created digitally or with pen, pencil, paint, or other drawing materials is preferred over three dimensional works such as sculpture. Submissions are open until September 23. Winners will be announced on October 4. The winner’s submission will be used to promote Northland Healthy Minds via marketing materials. That could include giveaways for events, flyers, posters, and more. The winner will also receive a $20 gift card to Target. All submissions should be sent as a .jpg, .png, or .tiff file to planning@aeoa.org. The submission email should include your name, age, grade, school you attend, and town you reside in. The coalition looks forward to seeing your submissions!
Northland Healthy Minds - Northern St. Louis County Coalition is a group of twenty organizations and many community members that meets monthly with a goal of eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. Meetings are on the second Friday of every month from 11A.M. to 12P.M. at the Essentia Health - Virginia Hospital in the basement level in the McMillan A room. All are welcome. For more information about Northland Healthy Minds contact Jenna.Ballinger@EssentiaHealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.