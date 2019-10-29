SIDE LAKE — Tucked inside hunting blinds dotted throughout the scenic woodlands of McCarthy Beach State Park last Friday, ten hunters sat with rifles and crossbows at the ready as they took part in Northeast Minnesota’s first Accessible Deer Hunt.
The Town of French Town Hall was abuzz with energy early Friday afternoon as more than 50 people sporting camo and blaze orange mingled around a buffet lunch, and sat sipping hot coffee at tables adorned with spare hand warmers and informational packets about the hunt ahead. Trail maps lined the walls and DNR officials mingled amongst the group as laughter rose like volcanic bursts in every direction.
In July, Don Brunette, executive director at Access North Center for Independent Living in Hibbing, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune about his plans to host the accessible deer hunt. It was a dream a year in the making after Brunette and Jeff Christian, a board member at Access North, attended a similar hunt in 2018 at the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge in Polk County. Inspired, they reached out to the state Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Trails Division, where they quickly found a partner in Tony Lenoch, an area resource specialist in Grand Rapids. Soon a partnership with McCarthy Beach State Park was formed, and with the hunting land secured, that dream would become a reality. Through an application process, 10 people who have disabilities would be chosen for the two-day hunt. Everything from meals to hunting blinds to transportation along the trails would be included. All they would need to do is show up with a legal hunting weapon and hunting license.
Old hunting stories and tales of the elusive “twelve pointer” were being swapped inside the community center as Brunette welcomed the crowd, recognizing the many contributors and business sponsors who chipped in. They raised $10,000 for the hunt, allowing Brunette’s staff to purchase all the equipment necessary. And as an added bonus, the first hunter to take down a deer would be awarded a gift certificate. When the cheers died down, DNR Conservation Officer Don Bozovsky of Hibbing, ran down the rules, and the hunt was on.
‘That means everything to me’
The sun shined down on Brunette as he stood outside watching hunters make their way to the ATVs lining the lawn. It was 52 degrees out, far warmer weather than it had been all week. A WDIO television news reporter from Duluth interviewed hunters in the distance as Brunette told the HDT, “It really isn't just about shooting deer. For some people that may be important if they haven’t had deer meat for a while, or if they grew up hunting, it’s important to be out, but it’s also time with family and friends and a special time when you can just be out in the woods and just enjoy nature.”
Access North is a nonprofit organization that serves 10 counties throughout the state with multiple offices and a governing board. Their aim is to help people remain as independent as possible and stay in their homes. The accessible hunt was one of their latest efforts to foster that sense of independence.
When they opened up the hunt, more than 30 people applied. Of the 10 selected, six were veterans, including former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jon Schneider. Three years ago, Schneider was homeless and living in a hunting blind on the veteran’s grounds in Cass Lake. He had undiagnosed epilepsy, which was making it impossible to live a “normal” life. “I was having these blackouts and I’d wander to strange places,” he said.
He was homeless for a year before discovering Access North. “I had tried places before,” Schneider said. “I tried places to help me. I stood in a lot of lines and saw a lot of closed doors.” He expected more of the same until his first meeting with an Access North advocate in Walker. That advocate fed him and immediately helped Schneider secure an apartment. He was also sent to an epilepsy center for treatment and received resources for medical supplies. His advocate even taught him how to cook. Several months later, Schneider enrolled in the Leech Lake Tribal College.
“I needed these small manageable steps for the state I was in at the time,” he said.
In 2018, he obtained an associates degree in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. Today Schneider lives in a two bedroom house in Cass Lake with his 15-year-old son and is enrolled in a design and engineering program with Bemidji State University. He says he’s maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and will soon have his bachelor’s degree. “A long way from being homeless, living in a hunting blind,” he said.
As he gathered up his hunting gear, he added, “Getting out in the woods, getting away from everything… that means everything to me. It does. I so needed this.”
20 years of friendship
As others loaded their heaters and flashlights, Mark Strowbridge, 61, of Grand Rapids, was at a table finishing lunch. His curly gray hair hung down his neck as he captivated his companion’s attention with a huge smile and boisterous laugh. Strowbridge told the HDT that he’d been hunting since he was 12 years, but a few years ago it became too difficult to walk in the woods. “I have a lot of medical stuff, so it’s hard for me to really do much of anything,” he said. “I spend a lot of time at the doctors.” The former U.S. Army veteran explained that he lives with diabetes, cancer and bone disease and uses a wheelchair part of the time to move around. When he heard about the accessible hunt, he approached the DNR and was connected with Lenoch, who helped him obtain a hunting license, transportation through Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group in Hibbing, plus overnight accommodations for the Friday and Saturday hunt.
As the day inched toward peak “bewitching hours” for hunting — the McCarthy Beach woods were alive with adrenaline. Not far from the main beach was Thomas Durkee, 37, of Duluth. A lifelong hunter, Durkee was there with his friend of 20 years, Mike Kunnari, and was one of the few men allowed to hunt with a crossbow. In 2004, a vehicle rollover during a camping trip resulting in Durkee having quadriplegia. It was years before he had all the equipment to hunt and was thrilled when Access North told him he was off the waiting list and confirmed as a hunter.
Kunnari helped get Durkee situated in his electric wheelchair with his crossbow, as Kunnari’s tiny Pekingese chihuahua named Chewy watched them quietly through the open door of the handicap van parked nearby. “It’s a regular crossbow,” Durkee explained. “But I got an attachment from these guys in Pennsylvania who made a seven puff trigger. So I just sip on this little straw that comes to my mouth and it pulls the trigger every time that happens, so it’s really pretty neat.”
As the men arranged themselves inside the blind, the lake to their backs, they talked sports and and reminisced about the doe they got several years back. Durkee then took a moment to tell the HDT, “I’d really like to thank Access North and all the volunteers who put this together. It’s really nice to get back out in the woods. It’s fun.”
•••
All said and done, one doe was taken on Friday and two more were taken on Saturday. Patty Baratto, administrative assistant at Access North, told the HDT via email this week, “It turned out to be a great success! The weather was beautiful and the volunteers worked so well together to make this a great event for the hunters! The hunters had a great time, as did the volunteers!”
Brunette hopes last weekend’s event will be the first of many annual hunts: “It really does take everyone’s support to be able to pull this off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.