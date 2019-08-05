BLACKBERRY — The 35th Annual Blackberry Farm and Antique Association Show is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11.

Enjoy seeing how things were done in the old days? Join the members of the North Central Minnesota Farm and Antique Association this coming weekend for a living demonstration of how farming and life in the country was during the last century. The show features steam engines, horse and hundreds of vintage tractors. Watch a circle saw turn logs into lumber, see how barrels were made, see and smell grain as it is being threshed in a massive separator.

Stop in at the Sears House, watch a blacksmith at work and sit in an early one room school.

The event features delicious food and musical entertainment:

• Pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

• Demonstrations starting at 9 a.m.

• Mobile equipment display at 2 p.m.

• Flea market all day.

Cost is $10 for the weekend. Persons 18 and under are free with paid adult. There will be camping available on site. Service dogs only. Directions: Seven miles east of Grand Rapids in U.S. Highway 2. For more information call 218-247-7350.

