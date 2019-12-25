VIRGINIA — “I’m calling from the Gatewood house,” said Private Investigator Nick Dashell into his phone from the opulent living room. “Yes, those Gatewoods,” he responded.
Dashell looked around at the wealthy family as they also completed calls. Who was the killer? He was determined to find out.
Are you looking for some excitement for your New Year’s Eve? Dinner, death and a dash of mystery await you at a murder mystery dinner theatre “Irritation to a Murder” written by Lee Mueller and directed by Pete Pellinen. It will be performed in Mountain Iron next week.
“We started these New Year’s Eve mystery dinner theaters right after Y2K,” said Pellinen before rehearsal Monday. “There was a turn down in the mines and it was hard to get people to come to the theater so we tried a dinner theater. Everyone has to eat!”
It was a success. Now, 19 years later, there has only been one year without this favorite holiday event.
Pellinen believes the audience will find great enjoyment in this production.
“You might recognize some things that are currently going on in our world,” he said, even though the play was written a decade ago. “It will seem familiar but so much more enjoyable because you get to eat, drink and laugh.”
In the past, these performances were held at the then Coates Plaza and later the Elks. This year, the troupe is performing for the first time at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
“This is the largest cast at 10 people and largest stage we’ve ever used,” said Pellinen, recalling when the performance was held at the Coates Plaza. “When it was at the hotel we would just put the stage on a sled and pull it across the alley!” This year, a vehicle will be used.
When asked what can be expected by the meal, Pellinen was more than happy to describe the beef tenderloin, champagne chicken or vegetarian options which will be catered by Kunnari’s.
“There will be a pomegranate salad. I smelled the salad — have you ever smelled a salad? It was fantastic,” he gushed.
A Northern Stage Works Production, the play will be performed by actors from throughout the area, some of whom have been part of this annual event from the beginning. Others, this will be their first New Year’s Eve performance.
Ethan Allen is one actor who has been with the group since 2004. In this performance he is playing Nick Dashell — the private investigator trying to solve the murder.
“He is a former narcotics officer turned PI that goes off a hunch, and with some dumb luck, finds details to solve the case,” said Allen of Dahsell. “He leads the cast through the investigation to find out who is the murder.”
Allen enjoys performing and volunteering with the Lyric.
“We are keeping community theater alive,” he said, recalling when he first began with the organization. “When I first saw the Lyric stage it inspired me to hope one day that I could perform on that stage.”
Audience members should expect some interaction with the performers. As Dahsell tries to solve the mystery they will realize they don’t have all the facts, but there is someone who has been watching the whole time … the audience.
Before the mystery is solved, audience members will be asked to fill out a ballot with who they think the murderer is. From the correct answers, the names will be drawn and each will win two tickets to the next dinner theater experience offered by the Lyric.
Marlys Goerdt is one of the newest actors at the Lyric. This is only her second play since high school, but she too is catching the bug.
“This is fun!” she said waiting to practice a scene. “In high school I was in plays and speech. I’m back on stage and enjoying it!”
Goerdt plays Beatrice Gatewood, wife to Godfry who, as described by actor Jerry Newton, “Is a soon-to-be disgraced financial mogul who is running a ponzi scheme and is about to be caught.”
“This will be very entertaining for everyone,” said Goerdt. “It will be a wonderful meal and a nice night out.”
“Come!” said Pellinen inviting the public to reserve tickets to the performance. “You’ll walk out with a smile — and your belly will be smiling, too!”
“Irritation to a Murder” will be performed at the Mountain Iron Community Center on Dec. 30 and 31. Doors and cash bar open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Kunnari’s. The play will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets to this dinner theater performance are $45. Advanced tickets only can be reserved by calling the Lyric Center for the Arts at 218-741-5577. Leave a message as soon as possible to ensure your ticket. Messages will be returned in order received.
There will be no tickets sold at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.