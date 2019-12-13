HIBBING — A group amping up suicide prevention efforts in northeastern Minnesota — Thrive Range — is now setting their sites on Hibbing and Chisholm for a new mental health coalition.
Joshua Gorham, program coordinator with the St. Louis County Public Health Division in Duluth, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune last week, “We’ve been taking a more direct focus to specific communities, and Hibbing is one community where there’s a lot of local interest.”
Their goal is to rally together community members to help increase awareness about resources that are already here for suicide prevention and also brainstorm new ways to build on those and bring in additional training.
“This can't just be the effort of one organization or a few individuals,” Gorham said. “We need as many people on board as possible. This needs to be a community movement.”
The first meeting is set for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Lincoln Elementary School cafeteria in Hibbing. The meeting is open to the public and families with children are welcome.
Hibbing natives strive for change
The residents of Hibbing, Virginia and Ely suffer suicide rates at 2.5 times the state and national average. Knowing this, Hibbing natives Ursula Whiteside, Ph.D. and her brother Tom Whiteside put their heads together one year ago to see how they could help the Iron Range. Ursula, who now resides in Seattle, works as a licensed clinical psychologist. She’s the CEO of NowMattersNow.org, clinical faculty at the University of Washington and a lead researcher in Dialectical Behavior Therapy. She’s also a sought after speaker in the field of mental health and suicide prevention who has been featured on BBC World News. Through a mutual connection at the Minnesota Department of Health, Ursula began collaborating with Gorham on an application for a comprehensive suicide prevention grant. They nicknamed their initiative “Thrive Range” and submitted their application this past March into the Health Department. Two months later, they were awarded a $320,000 grant to be spread out over the next four years.
Standing alongside elected officials and members of the Thrive Range Advisory Committee, Gorham explained during their May 29 announcement at Veterans Memorial Park in Virginia that the group would use the money to complete a three-pronged approach.
The first: In August, the group rolled out free online training called “Zero Suicide” that was released for healthcare systems with the aim of preventing the suicide of any patient in care. The concept was endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, along with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The second: A school-based peer-to-peer prevention program called “Hope Squad,” which would involve prevention, intervention and postvention in schools regarding mental health crisis, substance related problems and suicide. As of now, Hope Squad efforts are still underway and have yet to be unveiled.
The third: A “community approach” that arrived with the launch of ThriveRange.org, a website providing free 24/7 access to confidential mental health and substance resources, including crisis tools for those living on the Iron Range. There are also specialty resources for men and links to videos on NowMattersNow.org, featuring people sharing their experiences with suicidal thoughts as well as techniques to navigate suffering.
As Thrive Range members continue to build on these efforts, they hope to magnify and expand on suicide prevention resources within the affected communities.
Thrive Range: Hibbing/Chisholm
In recent months, Thrive Range members were trained to carry out a community readiness assessment in Hibbing to gauge the level of local knowledge and receptiveness toward suicide prevention. Gorham told the HDT they conducted private interviews with people from various careers and walks of life — veterans, teachers and healthcare workers, etc. Gorham intends to share a summary of their findings at Tuesday’s meeting and kick off a brainstorming session about next steps and strategies.
“There’s so much that can be done,” Gorham said. “...We need several hands on deck helping us do it.”
A current resident of Hibbing, Tom Whiteside, one of several founders of Thrive Range, told the HDT last week that the group hopes to work with local schools and healthcare providers and other support services already in existence. “It’s something that’s definitely needed,” he said. “I’m happy that I have connections with people — like my sister [Ursula] — who have spent their lives and careers getting to the bottom of this and have years of research and clinical work on these issues and are trying to bring it back to our community to help those that we can.”
Ursula wrote in an email to the HDT, “Thrive Range is growing legs of its own. This is a community initiative, and we love the natural leadership we see existing and arising from our Rangers.”
For more information, follow Thrive Range on Facebook or visit their website at ThriveRange.org.
