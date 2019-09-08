Editor’s Note: Here is the second of five articles from a new HDT series set to run every Sunday in September exploring education systems in northeastern Minnesota.
NASHWAUK — Gray skies drizzled on the centenarian Nashwauk-Keewatin High School on Tuesday morning as nearly 300 students tucked inside a brightly lit gymnasium waved their arms from side-to-side to the fast-paced beats of Minnesota hip-hop artist Kaboose.
For the second year in a row, NKHS Principal Ranae Seykora chose to welcome students back to school with a lively morning assembly designed to emphasize the importance of kindness and finding positive solutions to life’s challenges and obstacles. During a recent interview, Seykora told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that a school isn’t merely a building of learning, rather, it’s a place where students also discover how to become socially and emotionally adept in a family-like atmosphere. And such lessons begin, she believes, with a study in kindness and courage.
A turbulent childhood
Dressed in long khaki shorts, an oversized necklace and a black, hooded T-shirt with the phrase “You only fail when you stop trying” scrawled across his back, Cass Lake grown Ron Wilson — aka Kaboose — infused the youthful crowd with rap lyrics that laid out a catchy yet uplifting message of hope this week. His tight, black hair knotted atop an otherwise shaved head bounced along as he invited a group of giggling students down from the bleachers for a dance-off on the gym floor, before diving into his personal story about overcoming adversity, suicidal thoughts and crippling self-doubt to become a world touring artist and family man.
Wilson, who is Native American, told the NKHS students that after his parents split, his mother moved him to San Jose, Calif., a place he described as a “concrete jungle” laden with towering palm trees and life speeding by in every direction. He recalled eating dinners alone each night as a young boy in a small apartment while his mother worked three jobs to keep them afloat. He felt like he didn’t fit in, ran with many different groups and grew embittered as he saw how many of his friends had “normal” families with two parents sitting together at the dinner table.
“It brought me to the place: ‘Where’s my father? Where’s my pops at? Why’s he not at my dinner table?’” Wilson told the students. “I began to get frustrated and that frustration built inside.”
Wilson translated that angst into cheating in school, skipping classes and stealing. But then his mother bought him his first portable tape deck and headphones, allowing him to escape reality and retreat into hip-hop music. That portal of escapism became especially imperative after his mother remarried and Wilson’s renewed sense of hope for the future waned under the weight of screaming matches that replaced the once silent hallways. Eventually the abuse by his step-father escalated until one afternoon when Wilson arrived home from school to find his mother on the floor being beaten.
As Wilson pulled his step-father off her, he wondered, “What did I do to deserve this?” he said, remembering his adolescent laments to students who sat listening intently.
He went on to say how he fell in with a cousin on illegal late-night adventures that would often end with him hiding in a garbage dumpster from police who tried to chase them down. However, after his mother got a divorce, she moved Wilson back to small-town Minnesota to stay with his grandparents, where the scenic treelines and pastimes like boating brought on feelings of culture shock.
Overcoming suicidal ideations
Despite his feelings of uncertainty about his identity and where he belonged, he would go on to high school and submerge himself in basketball, which helped him see himself “a little bit” and still there was hip-hop serving as “candy” to his ears.
One evening, a then-17-year-old Wilson unexpectedly suffered a mild heart attack in bed. He spent days in the hospital and his basketball career was never the same. He also discovered he had a learning disability and despite having the support of instructors who tried desperately to reach him, Wilson admitted that suicidal thoughts came in waves.
“I was so busy wondering, ‘Why me?’, I didn’t let anybody else in,” he admitted.
Then one morning after he decided he was done and had given up on life completely, his mother gave him a talk. He relayed how she told him that it didn’t matter how much potential she saw in him or how much she loved him if he didn’t make a change. “You just need to make positive decisions,” he said, recalling her words. “If you just loved who you were and who you really truly are inside...but if you don’t believe that, I can’t help you.”
The wake-up call made him realize he could either live in the past and let his thinking remain stuck in a “vicious cycle” questioning why things happened the way they did and why life wasn’t fair — or he could choose to move forward.
Wilson would decide it was time to begin taking healthy risks that would build a new future rather than leave him cemented in an old story. He soon found himself back in college and writing his first rap song and volunteering to open for a concert on campus. The move paid off. He began booking as many shows as he could and was eventually signed with Syntax Records.
Today he tours the globe. Based in Bemidji, he’s been married for 20 years, has two children and has even restored a relationship with his birth father.
After sharing his story, Wilson challenged the NKHS students to focus on making positive decisions that will advance their future and their dreams.
“When you look at that reflection, I want you to see your value, your worth,” he insisted. From there, he closed the morning with a performance of his song “Build It Up.”
New leaders
After the assembly, which also included activities led by Travis Guida, founder of the Character Challenge Course Co. in Park Rapids, Minn., Seykora told the HDT, “The Character Challenge, along with the message and music of Kaboose are so valuable for our students and for the climate and culture of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. The students listened intently at the lessons of resiliency, and overcoming obstacles as told through stories, and I think it was powerful because so many of our kids can relate.”
New this year, Seykora added a student leadership training component. More than a dozen juniors arrived before the start of school to learn how to lead small group activities for an afternoon assembly where seventh and eighth graders gathered in the gym to learn about the value of leadership.
Guida, who has visited more than a hundred schools challenging students to make radical changes to impact goals and relationships, shared his own personal stories and instructed the students to remove their metaphorical “shell” as he guided them through activities designed to help them increase their confidence and learn to overcome discomfort.
“[The juniors] spent more time with the younger students in an orientation-like setting where they could discuss issues like stress, belonging, social media and dreams,” Seykora told the HDT.
The main message Guida left behind was that courage isn’t the reflex to jump in and save the day — it’s sitting with a person who is alone in the lunchroom and refusing to pass on rumors or spread gossip. It’s learning to be comfortable in your own skin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.