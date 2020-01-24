Jan. 27-31

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken with sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, whole kernel corn, pickle slices, Mediterreanean chickpea salad, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fiesta pizza with fixings, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments