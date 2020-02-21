Feb. 24-28
Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, steamed green beans, garden salad, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
