March 2-6

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediteranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fifth grade grandparent day. Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

