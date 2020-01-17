Jan. 20-24

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Roasted chicken filet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup

Wednesday: Footlong hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

