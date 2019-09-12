Monday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/ meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pinepapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

