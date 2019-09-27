Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

