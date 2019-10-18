Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meatsauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crispy baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Kindergarten Grandparents Day! Hamburger on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks and farm to school green pepper, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
