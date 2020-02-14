Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on a whole wheat bun, pickle spear, pasta salad with cannellini beans, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

