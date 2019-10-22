CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Museum of Mining ended its 2019 tourism season on a high note.
Carol Borich, Museum Board Director on Monday said that attendance reached 5,860 — an all-time high since she joined the board 19 years ago.
The Voyageurs Area Council of Boy Scouts of America kicked off the museum’s season in May with an event called a Camperoll, which brought in an estimated 800 visitors.
“It was a great number to start the season,” Borich said.
Several other groups toured the museum throughout the summer months, resulting in a 24 percent increase in attendance when compared to 2018, according to Borich.
Not only was attendance on the rise, but the museum also experienced a 93 percent increase in donations compared to the year prior, and sales inside the museum store jumped up 67 percent.
Museum Memberships also increased slightly above last year.
Attraction is dependent on its volunteers.
The Museum of Mining depends heavily on its volunteers and also has an all volunteer board of directors. This past summer, museum volunteers put in countless hours, doing everything from leading tour groups to trapping woodchucks.
Board directors met monthly this past year. Directors devoted time to researching costs of repairs. They also made decisions on projects, applied for funding and following up on completing those projects, including personally working on most of the projects.
Improvements made at the Museum of Mining
This past summer the fence surrounding the perimeter of the museum was repaired, with some sections relaced. There were also new gates installed.
Improvements to the castle building included new downspouts, tuckpointing around the building’s entrance, a new security system. The frame of the rear entrance door was replaced, and a new steel door was installed. Future plans call for adding an awning over the door.
Improvements to the museum’s exhibits
Several of the museum’s exhibits were given a fresh coat of paint this past summer, including the DM&IR caboose, the Wabco haul truck, and some mine shovel buckets.
The haul truck also received new support stands. Future improvements to the haul truck display include some new tires, final painting and added signage.
About the Minnesota Museum of Mining
The Museum of Mining is 64 years old and is typically open from mid-May through Labor Day in September in Chisholm. Its nickname “The Hidden Gem,” comes from its scenic location at 701 West Lake St., which is just beyond the business district in the area of Memorial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.