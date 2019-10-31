ST. PAUL, Minn. — MNsure's seven-week open enrollment period begins at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and runs through Dec. 23. During this time, Minnesotans can enroll, renew or change private health insurance through MNsure. Everyone enrolled during the open enrollment period will have a Jan. 1, 2020, effective date.
Need help enrolling in coverage? Minnesotans have a number of options to get their questions answered:
Free, in-person assistance
MNsure has a statewide network of certified assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll in person, free of cost. Some assisters can even help with enrollment over the phone. MNsure assisters also hold enrollment events in communities around the state. Find free help near you.
“MNsure understands that enrolling in health insurance coverage can be confusing,” said CEO Nate Clark. “Let our statewide network of trained assisters help you understand all the health insurance options available to you, free of charge.”
Over the phone
MNsure's Contact Center will have expanded hours starting November 1
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (until 7 p.m. on Thursdays)
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Contact Center will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 1.
MNsure's Contact Center can be reached at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
Online
Minnesotans can check out MNsure's help form to see if their questions can be answered online. Additionally, beginning November 1, MNsure enrollees will be able to log in to their account and easily adjust the amount of tax credits applied to their monthly premium, verify their enrollment or disenroll in coverage without having to make a phone call.
Not sure who to contact? Use MNsure's customer service guide to find out who to contact with questions and concerns, and where to get information on common topics.
