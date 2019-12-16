Margie Gail Mishler

Margie Gail Mishler

 Photo courtesy of Hibbing Police Department

HIBBING — Margie Gail Mishler is safe.

Less than two hours after declaring her a missing person, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey announced at 2 p.m. Monday that the 60-year-old Mishler was “just found safe by HPD officers.”

“Thank you for everyone’s quick response and assistance,” he wrote in a statement via email.

At 12:42 p.m. that day, Estey asked for public assistance in finding Mishler, a local woman “on oxygen and several medications” who had not been heard of since Dec. 11. He had urged anyone with information on Mishler to contact them or the St. Louis County Dispatch.

