Minnesota SME Donates $5,000 to the Hibbing Mine View

The Minnesota Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (MNSME) spent the day volunteering at the new Hibbing Mine View, opened spring of this year. Volunteers worked with city crews to dress up the newly paved walkways with cobbing rock. Titled “Windows to the World” by the site architect Andrew Lucia, the mine view offers 360 degree views of the region, including the City of Hibbing and Hibbing Taconite Mine. The volunteer efforts are part of a donation of $5,000 towards the project. The donated funds went to the fabrication and installation of the new access stairs to the 170 ton Haul Pac production truck.
“Supporting the new Hibbing Mine View is very important to MNSME. The project allows the continuation of an opportunity for residence and visitors, both young and old, to be able to immerse themselves into the mining world. The past, present and future of mining will continue to be told and learned from many generations to come. The mining industry is critical to Minnesota, and we appreciate the opportunity to support such a wonderful project that educates the public on Minnesota’s iron mining.” Ryan Siats, Chair of the MNSME.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.