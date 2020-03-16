CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center announced on Friday it does not plan to change its event schedule, and that its venue rentals are still confirmed for use on their respective dates.
The announcement came in the midst of a number of public events being canceled in the area, for the next month, due to concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Events planned for MDC in March include a book overview on family archives, a ladies’ night snowshoe and dinner, a Family Discovery Day even on fossils, and an update on the Hill Annex Paleontology Project.
Donna Johnson, MDC Executive Director, in a press release on Friday, shared details on a new coronavirus protocol the facility has rolled out “to keep its campus clean as possible.” The facility has temporarily closed its children’s play area.
“Currently, our professional cleaning staff have ramped up efforts beyond our regular daily cleaning routines and increased disinfecting cleanings of campus workstations, restrooms, doorways, desks/tables, railings and visitor areas, and will continue to do so on a regular basis,” Johnson wrote in the release.
MDC has also increased the number of hand sanitizer and tissue supply points across the campus, along with posting new “friendly” notifications to remind and encourage staff and visitors to wash their hands often, shield coughs and sneezes, and to avoid direct contact with others whenever possible.
Any visitors with cold or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home.
It was noted in the release that venue rentals and site visits are subject to change in a rapid manner as necessary.
For questions or more information, contact Minnesota Discovery Center at 1-800-372-6437, or go to the museum’s website at www.mdc.com.
