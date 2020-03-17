Dear Minnesotans,
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to unfold, we – the Minnesota Congressional Delegation – would like to speak to all Minnesotans with one unified voice. Over the past few weeks, we have watched as this crisis has grown exponentially. So much has changed quickly, and many Americans are wondering where to find information they can trust to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. We know many families are facing anxiety and fear – and that is why we have decided to write to you together.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a rare event that is reshaping our society. We all need to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health; additionally, the President has called for Americans to avoid being in groups of more than ten people. We know that by working together and using best practices like social distancing, we can help to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19. This must be our first priority. To be clear: Regardless of your age or health, we all have a responsibility to follow these guidelines to protect our loved ones and neighbors.
The rapidly changing nature of this pandemic means we all need to stay informed and communicate with each other. Misinformation – through the use of scare tactics or by underplaying the severity of the situation – only serves to hurt our collective response to this crisis. We encourage all Minnesotans to stay informed as well. See below for helpful resources.
We extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, hospital staff and the Minnesota Hospital Association, first responders, and countless other frontline health workers who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe. We will continue to work with you and collaborate with federal agencies, the Governor’s Office, local and Tribal governments, as well as the medical community to ensure you have the resources needed to combat this pandemic and care for your patients.
These are unprecedented times, and more changes are likely in the days and weeks ahead as we take on COVID-19. But as our nation has shown countless times before, no challenge is too great for America to overcome. We will get through this too – together.
Sincerely,
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Representatives Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Angie Craig (MN-02), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Collin Peterson (MN-07), and Pete Stauber (MN-08)
Resources: For the latest information and updates, please visit www.health.state.mn.us. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has created a COVID-19 hotline for questions about the outbreak: 651-201-3920. There is also a state hotline for school and child care questions: 651-297-1304.
