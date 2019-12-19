MINNEAPOLIS — As overnight temperatures dip below zero and winter solstice nears, the state is pushing to get overnight shelter for homeless Minnesotans, and fast.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced at a Thursday, Dec. 19, news conference in Minneapolis the launch of the Minnesota Homeless Fund, a partnership between public, private and philanthropic entities to raise money for overnight homeless shelters throughout the state. As of Thursday, the newly formed fund has raised $4.82 million within a matter of weeks.
According to the state, the number of individuals and families sleeping outside in Minnesota has doubled since 2015. In a one-night count conducted in January 2019, nearly 1,700 people were recorded sleeping outside in the state, 300 of which were children and youth.
The new fund aims to provide immediate shelter for homeless Minnesotans as the winter turns dangerously cold. But Walz said Thursday that it is only part of the solution. In the long term, he said the state's ultimate goal is to make housing affordable and accessible enough so that no one is homeless in the first place.
"This is nothing new," Walz said. "No one here (at Thursday's news conference) thinks they're reinventing the wheel. No one here believes that this is a one-off initiative and that we can ease our consciences and forget about (homelessness)."
With millions already raised, the fund will help organizations like the Voice of East African Women in Ramsey County and YouthLink in Hennepin County increase their overnight bed capacities immediately.
As of Thursday, the fund has received $4.82 million in funding from the Metropolitan Council, Schulze Family Fondation, Wells Fargo, US Bank and more. The fund will be overseen by a 13-member advisory committee, comprised of representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as individuals who have experienced homelessness themselves.
Alaina Song-Brave is one of the advisers. She said Thursday that she lived on and off the streets for 20 years, and left shelter for a permanent home in September.
Speaking to the crowd at the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center on Thursday, she said, "When you talk about 1,600, each one of those is a human being."
"This is not in-theory. This is not a concept," she said. "This is real. This is life or death."
Thursday also marked the 35th anniversary of the Annual Homeless Memorial March in Minneapolis. The march, organized by Simpson Housing Services, remembers Minnesotans who have died while homeless.
