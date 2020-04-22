HIBBING – The team of organizers of the Mines & Pines Revisited festival have been closely monitoring the continually evolving situation around COVID-19. The Mines & Pines Revisited festival, which had its first year in 2019, is organized by a dedicated group of community volunteers with support from the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Hibbing and Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Because of the uncertainty around what the coming months will hold for large gatherings and health and safety recommendations, we have collectively made the decision to cancel the 2020 Mines & Pines Revisited event scheduled for July 17 and 18, 2020 at Bennett Park in Hibbing, MN.
In addition to considerations around health and safety, the organizing committee looked at the requirements to organize and execute the festival and ultimately felt that we could not put on the high-quality event that we had envisioned for 2020. The Mines & Pines Revisited event requires significant time investments from volunteers, vendors, and organizers and financial contributions from individuals, businesses and sponsors. While our community is under strain from the impact of COVID-19, we do not feel it’s feasible to continue forward with planning the event for this year.
“Mines & Pines Revisited is such a unique event,” said organizing committee chair Cynthia Kafut-Hagen. “You really feel like you are part of an amazing experience with the high-quality art, live music, and the park setting. We were sad and disappointed to have to cancel the event this year, but we are planning on putting on a great festival and continuing to grow next year!”
Vicki Hagberg, President of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce noted that with the uncertainty around COVID-19, each event needs to be considered individually. “We know that our summer festivals are so important for our community, from the boost our businesses get from visitors, to the community pride we build. While we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel Mines & Pines Revisited for 2020, the Hibbing Area Chamber is working very closely with the City of Hibbing on whether we will have to make any changes to our Jubilee festival scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2020. We are continuing with initial planning stages and will be continually evaluating our ability to host the Jubilee festival in partnership with the City of Hibbing on its originally scheduled date.”
Mines & Pines Revisited is an original art and music festival that revives the tradition of the long-time Mines and Pines festival held in Hibbing that went on hiatus in 2010. A grassroots committee of volunteers in partnership with the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Hibbing, and Iron Range Tourism Bureau all worked to bring the reinvented festival back to Hibbing in 2019. The committee is looking forward to bringing high quality art, first class live music, and a fun, family-friendly experience to Hibbing next year. The 2021 festival is tentatively scheduled for July 16 and 17, 2021.
The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce serves over 300 Chamber Member businesses on the Iron Range and throughout Northeastern Minnesota. Our mission is to is to create, protect, & enhance a healthy business environment for the benefit of our members and the entire community. We serve our members through promotion, education, information & advocacy. To learn more, visit www.hibbing.org or follow us on Facebook at @HibbingAreaChamber.
