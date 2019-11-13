IRON RANGE — Full moon snowshoeing and hiking. Bike rides to bogs and breweries. Overnight kayak camping trips.
The nonprofit group called Mesabi Outdoor Adventures (MOA), which has been creating such free outdoor recreation opportunities for Iron Range families, is now looking to boost participation numbers.
MOA founder Bret Alexander has always had a passion for the outdoors. He recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that he moved to the Iron Range a handful of years ago and in January 2018 formed the group as a way to connect with like-minded locals interested in adventure.
Their first trip was an eight-mile hike to Lookout Mountain on the Laurentian Divide located north of Virginia.
Since then, Alexander and fellow volunteers Floyd Luomanen, of Virginia, and Josh Peterson, of Biwabik, have organized countless outings like moonlight paddles on Carey Lake in Hibbing, as well as hiking trips, summer and winter camping excursions, kayaking trips and bike rides in northeastern Minnesota. Some outings draw groups of five-10 people, while others have brought in more than 70 outdoor enthusiasts.
Alexander hopes to continue to build on that success. His main goal now is to increase participation for recreational newbies and their families by getting them the equipment needed to join in on the adventures.
“I attended a Blandin Community Leadership training earlier this year and from that, we formed a group and that allowed us to apply for a Community Leadership Grant,” he told the HDT last week. The five-day training last March resulted in the MOA Development Team, which includes Alexander, Bobbi Zenner, Kristian Jankofsky and Char Conger-Smith. The Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation has since awarded MOA a $3,000 grant for marketing and brand development, so they can reach more people outside of Facebook, which had been their primary platform until now.
The group has also received a $4,800 grant from Virginia-based Essentia Health for equipment and development resources. “Having basic equipment helps people without gear to come along,” Alexander said. “We have an inclusive approach to our program.”
With the grant money, they have already redesigned their logo, bumper stickers and T-shirts; designed and printed program posters and rack cards to help spread the word; purchased a GoPro camera for marketing videos to help translate the experiences they have on outings; and they’ve installed their new website: mesabioutdooradventures.org.
As for equipment, Alexander said they’ve already been able to purchase six pairs of snowshoes and trekking poles, six headlamps, two fat bikes, two gravel and mesabi trail bikes, bike tools and equipment. “All of this gear is being stored in a rented storage area in Virginia and is available to borrow for folks attending our outings,” he said. “They send us a message saying they are coming and what they need, and either myself or one of the other program volunteers brings it.”
As always, the outings remain free to attend and are constantly rotating locations and activities.
As of this Friday, a new fundraising campaign is set to launch to add even more to their fleet. Alexander hopes to raise $3,000 between Nov. 15 and Dec. 13, so they can buy canoes, kayaks, paddles and life jackets for next summer’s planned events.
“We also have an anonymous donor who will match up to $2,500,” Alexander said, noting that the addition would allow them to buy a 5 foot by 8 foot enclosed trailer with a canoe rack on the top. “The goal with the trailer is to have a portable and easy-to-use equipment hauler.”
To donate to the MOA fundraiser campaign, visit https://igg.me/at/moa-.
To get a taste of what the group is about, join them on their next Hibbing adventure scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Carey Lake Beach in Hibbing. Alexander said the group is set to head out on a three mile moonlight hike and snowshoe trek from Carey Lake Beach to the Black Forest Trail at Intersection 20. Participants should dress warmly and bring food, water and a headlamp. Afterward, everyone can gather around one of the fire pits near the lake for a fire and s’mores.
Anyone in need of snowshoes, trekking poles or headlamps may message Alexander on the MOA Facebook page at @mesabioutdoorsadventures to inquire about availability.
“I’d like to say thank you to Floyd Luomanen and Josh Peterson for their dedication and giving their time for doing the outings all fall,” Alexander said. “They did a lot of work and we couldn’t really do what we’re doing without them.”
