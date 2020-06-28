This is a moment in time unmatched in how it has disrupted our lives.
The coronavirus pandemic forced online learning in schools, closed many of our local businesses and idled more than half of the region’s mining operations. News organizations across the state were forced to close or reduce the frequency of their print product.
Our mission is to continue providing the Iron Range with a reliable daily news source online and, most importantly, on your doorstep as we navigate these changes together.
In order to do that, we also had to change.
The Mesabi Daily News and Hibbing Daily Tribune are merging into one six-day newspaper, the Mesabi Tribune, effective Wednesday, July 8, as the only newspaper based in northern Minnesota printed and delivered daily.
For our readers, the delivery schedule and method is unchanged. Our independent carriers will continue delivering the Mesabi Tribune six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, as well as the Virginia and Hibbing Manney’s Shopper. The Chisholm Tribune Press will continue to be inserted into the Wednesday edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Online subscribers will continue to log into their accounts through www.virginiamn.com or www.hibbingmn.com to access stories and the e-edition of the daily paper while the new website is under construction.
It’s an exciting change for us that fortifies our mission to be the trusted source of news on the Iron Range.
Our newsroom staffs have closely collaborated for several months now, and under the Mesabi Tribune flag, we can place more reporters and photographers in the field to bolster our coverage of news, sports, features and more across northeastern Minnesota.
The newsroom will be led by Editor Jerry Burnes, Managing Editor Eric Killelea, Deputy Editor Jim Romsaas and Sports Editor Gary Giombetti.
Management and staff at the Mesabi Daily News and Hibbing Daily Tribune have worked vigorously over the last several weeks to ensure our print newspaper remains a daily part of your lives, all while making sure this change is as seamless as possible for our readers and advertisers.
We are very excited for this new adventure as the Mesabi Tribune, and we hope you are too.
For questions and comments, please call 218-741-5544 or email us at webmaster@mesabidailynews.net.
