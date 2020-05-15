Sam Hardy, Lily Hanson, and Lela Rikkola each earned their 15 point trophy for violin solos while participating in the local event that was held Feb. 7. The points accumulate year to year and and it generally takes 3-4 years to earn this recognition. Students are required to play two pieces by memory for a judge and then they receive a score and comments on a form to keep.
Trophies would normally be awarded at the Spring Orchestra Concert but since COVID has shut the schools down the concert didn't happen so the trophies were delivered to the student's homes and three individual photos were captured.
The local event is sponsored by Hibbing Musicale which is a member of the National Music Teachers Association. Points and recognition are reserved at the National level and are transferrable if students move and carry clout on college and job applications.
Hardy, Hanson, and Rikkola each take weekly individual lessons with Julie Takkunen while participating in large group orchestra rehearsals each week with the Crescendo Youth & Community Orchestra under the direction of Takkunen and Diana Giombetti, which rehearses weekly on Mondays evenings in the Lincoln Auditorium through Community Education.
