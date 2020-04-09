MDC to host virtual Easter egg hunt

CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center recently announced its partnership with community sponsors to offer a virtual Easter egg hunt online.
“Now more than ever, families need things to do to keep their kids busy at home, so it was nice to be able to partner with local organizations and businesses to put this event together,” wrote MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson in a press release this week.
Johnson went on to thank everyone contributing to organizing the event.
“During challenging times, it’s nice to know and see individuals and businesses step up to the plate to fill some of the voids as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Participants will be able to access the free virtual egg hunt, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday by going to http://www.leedrick.com/easter/.
Once logged in, participants will get an online view of inside MDC’s 33,000 square-foot museum, where there are more than 1,000 eggs hidden as part of the virtual tour.
If you’re lucky enough to find the golden egg that’s been hidden, you can win a special surprise.
Participants will be encouraged to keep track of the eggs they find by filling out an online form and submitting it on or before 10 a.m. Monday, April 13 for a chance to win prizes.
The virtual Easter Egg hunt includes Thrivent Financial, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Leedrick Aerial Imaging, Grace Lutheran Church, and Open Door Church, all from Hibbing, along with several other participating businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.