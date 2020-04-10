HIBBING — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways. Workforces have changed tremendously due to the ‘Stay-at-Home’ executive order placing restrictions of personal movement and the ‘normal’ operation of businesses.
Our community’s workforce is comprised of employees who, in part, are classified as essential employees. They are our friends, neighbors and family members who provide critical services. They are our health care and public health professionals; our educators; our city’s law enforcement, public safety, first responders, and other city services; our school district employees who are providing childcare services for other essential workers; child care workers; our local restaurants who are preparing food for curb-side pick-up; our grocery store personnel who are stocking shelves and making sure we have access to food; and our news and media outlets who are keeping us up-to-date during these unprecedented times. We thank you!
The other category are non-essential employees. Again, they are our friends, neighbors and family members. These employees are working; they are working from home. They are working remotely to keep businesses, financial institutions, government entities, educational institutions and non-profit organizations going. They have turned a corner in their house into a make-shift office to work, to work from home – to work for us. We thank you!
Sadly, there are people in our community who have lost their jobs, on furlough, or are receiving unemployment benefits. We have all been affected by this pandemic. One thing for certain, we are all essential to our community. Whatever our classification - we are all essential. We are all essential in doing our part to keep our community safe, strong and solvent.
Everyone is essential in battling this pandemic. I want to encourage us to distance ourselves from the people we love, we must continue social distancing. This is as important as ever with the Easter holiday here. I want to encourage people to wear masks or other face protection when in public. We all need to do our part in keeping ourselves safe and minimize the risk of transferring this highly contagious virus.
We are in this together and we will get through this together. We all need to do our part in helping keep our great community safe. Together we can continue to ‘flatten the curve.’ Stay safe, stay home. Thank you.
