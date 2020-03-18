HIBBING — Mayor Rick J. Cannata, appearing in the City Chambers of Hibbing City Hall on Wednesday evening, declared a local emergency and gave words of hope during the spread of the coronavirus.
“Listen to what the health experts are saying and we can get over this,” Cannata said. “Be safe out there.”
Seven councilors and several city staff practiced social distancing in the city building, as they sat six feet apart from one another, some sitting in the seats usually held for members of the public. The only non-city officials or staff were the team from Hibbing Public Access Television, which live-streamed the meeting.
Cannata addressed local residents via television when saying that City Hall is now “locked” as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The declaration continues for three days, unless extended by the city council.
For now, the mayor suspended the public from attending all local meetings. The council had a phone system set up so elected officials could call in for meetings. He encouraged residents to contact the city as needed. “We’re still going to be answering your calls,” he said.
Hibbing’s City Administrator Tom Dicklich addressed the mayor in the City Chambers when saying that “all the information we’re getting is constantly moving” but that local leaders have been “trying to allow the employees to use sick leave as needed.”
Dicklich brought forth a resolution for a “sick leave policy during the COVID-19 pandemic” to help city staff during a time when most public buildings have been closed. The council unanimously passed the policy.
“We have a pandemic planning book that we’re putting together,” Dicklich added, explaining that local officials have been following guidelines from the Minnesota League of Cities, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The City of Hibbing’s proclamation and declaration of emergency notes that the virus named “SARS-CoV-2” is a strain of coronavirus that has never been identified in humans and can easily spread from person-to-person. It causes the disease named “coronavirus disease 2019,” commonly known as “COVID-19,” which is a respiratory disease that can result in serious injury or death.
The first case of COVID-19, the declaration says, had been detected in the U.S. on Jan. 21. The state of Minnesota suffered its first case on March 6. As of Wednesday evening, there were 77 confirmed cases (the declaration was published when the state reported 35 cases on Monday.)
The mayor’s declaration comes five days after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency to authorize all necessary resources to be used in support of the COVID-19 response. On Tuesday, the governor signed a $200 million package to help state hospitals and first responders and other resources respond to the coronavirus.
Located about 70 miles south of Hibbing, the City of Duluth followed suit that day when Mayor Emily Larson declared a local emergency, saying in a press release that officials “know that things are troubling right now, and that people are feeling anxious and uncertain, but know that the city of Duluth will continue to provide you with the serves you need.” The city of Duluth closed its buildings, including City Hall.
On Wednesday morning, the St. Louis County Board declared a state of emergency during a meeting in Duluth on Wednesday morning. The board represents about 200,000 residents spread across 6,680 square miles in the northeast part of the state which includes both the cities of Duluth and Hibbing. It is the largest county by total area in the state of Minnesota.
St. Louis County has not reported a coronavirus case, so far.
At 186 square miles, the city of Hibbing is the largest city in the state by total area. The councilors here represent about 16,000 people, many of whom have been affected by the governor’s order to temporarily close bars, restaurants and other venues that serve dine-in guests in an effort to flatten the pandemic’s curve.
The declaration says that “Hibbing’s Emergency Management Team has been preparing for weeks, working diligently with local, state and federal partners to maintain situational awareness and respond to COVID-19.”
Also, Dicklich and the city’s emergency management director “found that this situation threatens the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the community and will cause a significant impact on the ability of public safety personnel to address any immediate dangers to the public as a result of COVID-19,” according to the declaration. Both officials also found that “traditional sources of financial aid, assistance and relief will not be able to compensate for the potential impact of COVID-19, and have determined that the necessary resources to respond to and recover from this pandemic will exceed those resources available within the City of Hibbing, and additional resources will be needed from St. Louis County and the state and federal sources.”
Also, both officials “no longer believe it is feasible due to the health pandemic caused by COVID-19 to have the public attend in person the Council Meetings even if such meetings are conducted by phone.”
Under the declaration of emergency, Cannata has the authority to direct city staff to “make recommendations regarding additional emergency regulations to support the employees and the residents” in the city and that all city departments and offices “operate and support the response to this incident.”
Cannata also directed the emergency management director and staff to “request and coordinate appropriate aid and resources from surrounding jurisdictions.”
Cannata declared that in-person meetings of the city council, planning commission and other advisory commissions “are not practical or prudent to the COVID-19 health pandemic and the peacetime emergency declared” by the governor. He directed that meetings be conducted via telephone or by other electronic means “until such time as it is no longer impractical or imprudent” and that “the public are hereby suspended from attending in person” all meetings.
