Mayor Cannata
I am writing this message from my living room because I am practicing social distancing. As you know, Gov. Tim Walz issued a ‘Stay at Home’ executive order for two weeks starting Friday, March 27, at 11:59 p.m. through Friday, April 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

I am asking that everyone does their part in obeying this executive order. The ‘Stay at Home’ order is meant to slow the number of COVID-19 cases in an effort to keep our healthcare system functioning through this pandemic.

We all need to do our part in ‘flattening the curve’. By you taking care of yourself, you’re taking care of our community.

We will get through this together – the worry is understandable and we encourage our community members to follow this evolving situation. Your safety continues to be our priority.

We would like to thank everyone who is helping keep our city running and healthy. Stay safe and practice social distancing. Thank you.

