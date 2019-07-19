EVELETH -- The Mesabi Musical Theatre (MMT) is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to the Iron Range.
The book “Matilda” was published in 1988 and quickly won the Children’s Book Award. Later, in 1996, a film version by the same name was directed by Danny DeVito. The film quickly became a cult classic. Then, in 2010, “Matilda the Musical” was written by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It was first produced by The Royal Shakespeare Company and opened in Stratford-upon-Avon, UK. It quickly became a Broadway success.
According to Roald Dahl’s official website, “Matilda Wormwood is only five years old, but she is a genius. Unfortunately her parents are too stupid to even notice. Worse, her horrible headmistress Miss Trunchbull is a bully who makes life difficult for Matilda's teacher, Miss Honey, and her friends. But what Miss Trunchbull doesn't know is that Matilda has a trick or two up her sleeve…”
In 2018, the rights were released to the public and this has allowed MMT to bring “Matilda the Musical” to the Boardman Auditorium.
The mission statement of the group states, “Mesabi Musical Theatre is a community based organization dedicated to bringing the best of Broadway to Minnesota’s Iron Range.” “Matilda the Musical” is currently one of the hits of Broadway and is sure to shine in the Iron Range’s northern lights.
Lead in the performance is 13-year-old Aynsley Erickson, cast as Matilda. This is her first lead role and she is excited by the challenge. “I’ve had experience being a young person so I think I can do it,” said Erickson before practice Thursday. Although she has many similarities with her character, they are also different. “She loves math, I love math...She loves reading, I don’t like reading at all.”
A big difference between Erickson and Matilda are their nationalities. “The hardest part is learning to speak in a British accent 24/7,” said Erickson. But that difference isn’t holding the actress back. “To get into character you have to be that character. A part of me is Matilda. She will always be a part of me.”
Erickson, and the other young cast members, found it easy to connect with Matilda when they realized that she is able to stand up to the adults in her life.
“I really like it when she stands up to Miss Trunchbull and uses her telekinesis to run her off...She feels powerful and helps everyone else feel powerful, too.”
Another person new to their position within MMT is 19-year-old Dominick Olivanti, the Vocal Music Director.
“I’ve been involved with MMT as an actor since ‘Footloose’ in 2015,” he said using the show’s name while doing the math to discover the year, as do all the MMT participants. “I have been able to make lasting relationships with members of the board and I was approached earlier this year to do the music direction.”
Olivanti is a 2018 graduate of VHS. He recently completed a minor in music composition with a specialization in choral conducting from Bemidji State University. He is now attending St. Cloud State where he is pursuing a B.S. in Vocal Music Education.
The opportunity to be the Vocal Music Director has given Olivanti a glimpse into what it will be like teaching.
“This has been an exciting challenge for a 19-year-old like myself,” said Olivanti. “This experience has taught me a lot -- good and bad. It is teaching me what teachers need to do and is a good segway into teaching at a public school.”
Olivanti explained that this performance is centralized around the character of Matilda. “The book is very well written with the complex characters being the kids and the simple characters as adults.”
The cast of “Matilda the Musical” is, therefore, heavy with child actors, although those of all ages are participating.
“This is, truly, community theatre,” said Olivanti. “It has been so much fun working with people of different backgrounds.”
One person who really pushed for this show, specifically because it requires a lot of children, is Kasie Johnson, the co-director, choreography, customer and back-stage helper.
“Last summer there was no major show due to changes on the MMT board so a lot of my younger dancers got to be involved in the Showetunes Showcase,” said Johnson who is the owner and operator of Legacy Studio of Dance in Aurora. “I pushed for this show because the younger dancers had such a great time last year.”
Johnson listed the many benefits for children who are involved in the performing arts. “Not only do they gain an appreciation of the arts but they have a greater understanding of their bodies and talents. It builds their confidence and they get to try new things.”
As someone who enjoyed the story of Matilda from a young age, Johnson has found great joy in sharing this experience with the children. “I am so impressed with the kids. They have far exceeded my expectations,” said Johnson of the dedicated and hardworking cast. “And the majority of these kids have never danced before.”
The cast and crew would like to invite readers to attend “Matilda the Musical.”
“We are ready for opening night,” said actress Emily Max. “Come see the show- I don’t see any way you could regret it!”
“Matilda the Musical” will be performed at Eveleth-Gilbert High School’s Boardman Auditorium. July 24-26, Wednesday-Friday, performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will be a final, matinee showing on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $17 for preferred seating, $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. Tickets can be reserved by calling 218-404-5349.
Audience members are to enter E-G High School’s doors three or four. The elevator is near door three.
To learn more about The Mesabi Musical Theatre, visit their website at www.mesabimusicaltheater.com or by following them on Facebook.
