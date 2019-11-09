MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old man was fatally on the Fond du Lac Reservation in northern Minnesota.
The Star Tribune reports officers from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department were called to the scene on Brevator Road about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities says the victim, James Arthur Couture, was shot and killed at the home of a 42-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He is being being held without bail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Fond du Lac Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate.
