COOK — The District 8 VFW Loyalty Day observance set for April 24, 25 and 26 at Bloom-Lahti Post 1757 in Cook has been canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump has extended the nationwide restrictions though April.
"With the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 and the safety and health of the membership of VFW District 8 of primary concern, it has been decided to postpone VFW District 8 Loyalty Day Convention in Cook indefinitely," Rick Stoehr, VFW District 8 Commander, and Julie Stoehr, VFW District 8 Auxiliary President, said in a statement by email.
"If members have made lodging reservations for the convention, it is recommended that they be canceled as soon as possible," the Stoehrs said.
The District 8 Loyalty Day meeting is also when the 2020-2021 VFW officers are installed.
They will be following guidelines and recommendations of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other agencies, and when conditions become favorable, all district posts and auxiliaries will be notified as to the date and location of the convention. Those with questions or suggestions are encouraged to contact Rick and Julie Stoehr.
Their statement continues, "Until that time, we ask not just our members but everyone to heed the new warnings and guidelines as they become available, use the suggested best practices when you find it necessary to be out and about, and to keep in contact with the more vulnerable members of your family, neighbors and, of course, your Post and Auxiliary members."
Loyalty Day began as "Americanization Day" in 1921 as a counter to the Communists’ May 1 celebration of the Russian Revolution. On May 1, 1930, 10,000 VFW members staged a rally at New York’s Union Square to promote patriotism. Through a resolution adopted in 1949, May 1 evolved into Loyalty Day.
Observances began in 1950 on April 28 and culminated May 1 when more than 5 million people across the nation held rallies. In New York City 100,000 people rallied for America. In 1958 Congress enacted Public Law 529 proclaiming Loyalty Day a permanent fixture on the nation’s calendar.
The VFW Auxiliary has stated that, "We realize that our freedom is truly unique, and that is why we take pride in it. Woodrow Wilson once said, 'America was established not to create wealth but to realize a vision, to realize an ideal – to discover and maintain liberty among men.' America was built on that ideal, and we have maintained it for more than two centuries."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.