CHISHOLM — Heritage Manor is joining other nursing homes in the nation, who are restricting visitors in an effort to keep its residents safe from the threat of coronavirus, COVID-19.
“The only people we are allowing in are employees, contractors and consultants who are needed to keep the operations running and to make sure the residents’ needs are met,” Administrator Chester Fishel told the Tribune Press.
Immediate family members who need to visit for critical or time sensitive reasons, such as hospice-related visits are also allowed in, Fishel added.
Fishel stressed that none of the 79 residents at Heritage have tested positive for coronavirus, and the restrictions are a precautionary measure at the direction of the American Healthcare Association to help keep residents healthy.
On a normal week, the 80-bed healthcare facility on the northeast corner of Chisholm across from Longyear Lake, is bustling with activities — many that are open to the public.
With visitors being prohibited, weekly events that involve public interaction typically held at the facility such as “Happy Hour” with live entertainment on Friday, and worship services brought in from local churches are canceled until further notice.
In a post on its social media page, the facility offered other ways for people to connect with their loved ones, including by telephone, email, text, video chat or social media.
Serving Hands Assisted Living in Chisholm is also restricting visitors.
“We are restricting people coming into the facility to medical personnel until further notice,” said Bonnie Nelson, who along with her husband, Todd Nelson owns the assisted living facility on the east side of Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
Nelson said residents of Serving Hands are free to come and go as they choose.
Heritage Manor’s online post also asked anyone requesting a visit to contact Brooke Cunha, Director of Nursing at 218-274-7732 or the charge nurse at 218-274-7718 prior to their arrival.
The following information from that post explains the steps the staff at Heritage are taking in addition to limiting who comes through the doors. “Our facility is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps, including following strict handwashing procedures, and in many circumstances, wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who present symptoms. We also are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they may continue to change. In addition, our facility is in close contact with the local and state health department, and we are following their guidance.”
Heritage Manor plans to continue following recommendations from the
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Heritage Manor regular line at 218-254-5765.
