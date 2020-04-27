Local mask drive nets more than 200 donations

CHISHOLM — Caring citizens dropped off 200 homemade masks this past Saturday at the Chisholm Fire Hall.
The donations come after Gov. Tim Walz launched the statewide effort to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown on Monday said “it was nice to see the support from our community” and he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. Brown noted the talent and creativity of the donors, saying some of the masks were specifically made to cover the N95 masks worn by healthcare workers.
Some of the donors included notes like “Be Safe” in the bags of masks they dropped off.
State Rep. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, spent some time at his sewing machine, where he produced 38 masks that he personally delivered to the firehall of his hometown on Saturday.
“Each and every one of us has a part to play in combating COVID-19,” Tomassoni said in a recent press release after posting a photo of himself on his Twitter account. “It was a labor of love making these masks and I am proud to be able to provide a little help to our frontline healthcare workers.”
He continued, “I want to thank everyone who has taken time to make a mask already and encourage people to continue to come together and support these courageous workers. We are all in this together, and we will get through it together.”
The masks donated at fire halls in Chisolm will be delivered to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear, according to Tomassoni. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.