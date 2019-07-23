The Annual Great River Energy - Mesabi Trail Tour will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 beginning at 8 a.m. in Gilbert, Minnesota. Local law enforcement representatives, Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Partlow and Troy Scott with the Grand Rapids Police Department are using the race to fundraise and raise awareness of domestic violence. The two will be biking the entire 72-mile tour in full uniform.
An active biker, Partlow has participated in the Mesabi Trail Tour for many years, with 2019 being his fifth year in a row. As a deputy, Partlow has seen the first-hand effects that domestic violence can have.
“Family, for me, is very important,” Partlow said. “And I think that a lot of times, people don’t see the effects on the family unit.”
Mandi Aalto, Executive Director of Advocates for Family Peace, emphasized the need for increased awareness of domestic violence.
“Domestic Violence is often a crime that happens behind closed doors. These could be the doors of any of our neighbors or friends. Often, we picture women walking around with black eyes and broken bones. This does happen, but there are many other types of violence that happen that do not leave such visible markings. The coercive, controlling violence in an intimate relationship is an ongoing type of violence that penetrates every aspect of the victim’s life,” Aalto said.
Partlow approached the organization, Advocates for Family Peace in Grand Rapids, about his idea to bring awareness to the issue through the bike ride. They decided to also incorporate a fundraising opportunity. The organization has a fundraiser on Facebook with the goal to raise $5,000.
Partlow encourages anyone to join them on the bike tour. Partlow and Scott will be stopping at each of the rest areas on the trail and moving at a steady pace to allow people to join. They also encourage people to wear the color purple, the color of the domestic violence awareness movement.
“My hope is that we can fill the trail with purple.”
Working together with Advocates for Family Peace, Partlow hopes that the community realizes that the two entities are working together to tackle this issue.
“For me, it was all about bringing awareness that as far as law enforcement and the community, we are working together.”
“Domestic violence is a community issue and will only be resolved through a community response to end the violence. Law enforcement, domestic violence advocates, probation, health and human services, are responding to issues around domestic violence every day,” Aalto added. “The trauma and harm of the violence puts burden on not only community systems, but health care, schools, and even the workplace.”
Aalto offered the following advice to those who may know someone experiencing domestic violence.
“Be supportive and non-judgmental. Advocates for Family Peace is available 24/7 and provides free and confidential services. Advocates for Family Peace trusts that victims are best equipped to make decisions for their lives and want to help support victims if they stay in the relationship or if they leave. Advocates for Family Peace is also available to provide training and information for the community about domestic violence.
The Great River Energy - Mesabi Trail Tour ‘19 has routes ranging from 11 to 72 miles. Kids ride free, individuals are $45, couples are $90, and families with children ages 18 and under at $90. This year the ride will start in Gilbert and go west toward Gunn Park near Grand Rapids. Buhl, Nashwauk and Taconite will be the other starting locations. The 72-mile route will include going over the tallest bridge in Minnesota through the Mesabi Trail in Virginia.
For more information on the bike tour or to register, visit https://www.mesabitrail.com/trail-activities/tour/. To donate to Advocates for Family Peace fundraiser, visit the Facebook page “Mike and Troy’s fundraiser for Advocates for Family Peace” at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2240177942685401/, or visit the Advocates for Family Peace Facebook page.
