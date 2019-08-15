HIBBING — Chronic pain can affect any part of the human body, possibly putting a strain on a person’s ability to earn an income or sour relationships.
A 2016 report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that roughly 20.4 percent of adults in the U.S. endure chronic pain as 8 percent suffer from a high-impact form. Both concentrations include a high prevalence of adults living in poverty with less than a high school education who lack public health insurance.
Cheryl Bisping, community health outreach coordinator for Fairview Range in Hibbing, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that many people across the Iron Range struggle each day with varying degrees of chronic pain. She points to back and nerve issues, arthritis and type two diabetes as common culprits but as there is no single source, finding ways to deal with the pain can be trying.
“We see all different walks of life here, but a lot of our people have fibromyalgia or have hurt themselves at a job and it’s something they’ve dealt with for a while,” Bisping said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “A lot of people turn to pharmaceuticals first, but there are other things you can do for pain besides that.”
Last September, staff from Fairview Range completed a community needs assessment and identified the top priority areas as being healthy lifestyles, mental health and well being, and access to resources.
Afterward, staff decided to roll out a “Living Well” series, providing free classes for locals living with chronic conditions. And beginning Thursday, Sept. 5, a free six-week workshop called “Living Well with Chronic Pain” is set to kick off at Fairview Plaza at 1200 E 25th Street in Hibbing. The offerings are scheduled to take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and will continue each Thursday until Oct.10.
“It ends up being sort of a support group because so many in class have dealt with pain and they help each other out,” Bisping said. “They all are dealing with different issues with their pain and the cause.”
Sponsored by Fairview Health Services and a state health organization named Juniper, the group-based workshop is designed to help teach people struggling with chronic pain find healthy ways to live and be active.
Two peer leaders — Bisping and Danielle Jones, a pain coordinator at our Mesaba Clinic — plan to lead discussions on topics like reducing stress and frustration, managing symptoms fatigue, pain and sleep issues and eating healthy. They also plan to delve deeper into issues like managing feelings of depression and isolation, using medication and evaluating new treatments. The hope, Bisping said, is for participants to give and receive the support they need.
“Other things that come with chronic conditions is you might have issues with family understanding that you have pain or maybe you’re depressed because the pain limits what you can do,” Bisping said. “We address those along with issues in the class, like how to talk to your healthcare provider, how to talk to your family and friends and how to adapt your lifestyle a little so you can still do things you want.”
She added, “It gives you a bunch of different tools so you have a well-balanced toolbox besides taking medications.”
The workshop is open to adults of all ages with chronic pain, as well as their family members and caregivers and participants can expect to receive a copy of the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”
To register, contact Bisping before Aug. 30 at 218-312-3012 or via email at cbispin1@range.fairview.org. Anyone interested can also learn more by visiting www.fairview.org/livingwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.