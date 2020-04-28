For State Rep. Dave Lislegard, the coronavirus pandemic has presented Minnesota and the Legislature with numerous challenges, and perhaps their biggest in deciding how to reopen the virus-battered economy.
A resolution in the Minnesota House on Tuesday to terminate the peacetime emergency power of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz failed as many Democrats cited a lack of a plan to begin opening.
Lislegard voted against the effort and praised the overall response of the Walz administration, but said he wants to see legislators brought into the conversation so a phased plan to reopen the state involves different regions of Minnesota.
He said the governor has done an “outstanding” job leading the state through the COVID-19 crisis and that the current peacetime emergency — which grants Walz the powers to issue executive orders — allows for flexibility in how to ease restrictions.
“The decisions we make today are the results we’re living tomorrow,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It is imperative that the Walz administration involves the Legislature — Democrats, Republicans, Greater Minnesota and the Metro — as we move forward in this process. When we open and how we open needs to be a collaborative effort because different regions have different needs and are under different circumstances.”
Lislegard was a guest Sunday on WDSE/WRPT’s Minnesota Legislative Report. He was joined by Hinckley Republican Rep. Nathan Nelson and host Tony Sertich, a former Iron Range legislator, House Majority Leader and commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
The Aurora DFLer said he was working through some of the technological hurdles of social distancing measures himself, including video conference committee meetings, remote sessions of the House and constantly charging devices to stay connected. Looking forward, Lislegard said, the current situation is providing people with the tools and resources they will need in the post-coronavirus Minnesota.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity — once we persevere through this — this is a moment and we’re going to be stronger on the back end,” he said. “We need to stay positive, stay vigilant and have compassion.”
The Legislature has been meeting in a socially distant setting since early last month, when Lislegard and members of the Iron Range delegation voted remotely to pass a COVID-19 funding package.
He misses the face-to-face interaction with people, as does Nelson, who joined colleagues in St. Paul last March after a special election. He’s yet to experience a typical session in St. Paul.
“It was kind of a whirlwind end of session last year for me,” he said. “This year is nothing but abnormal as well.”
Both legislators said they’re eyeing a time when Minnesota starts to reopen its economy. Some non-essential businesses were able to begin reopening Monday under guidance issued by Walz, but some remain far from that point.
The slow reopening is putting the majority of stress on local businesses, which may not have the staff or knowledge to capitalize on the state and federal loan programs to aid them during the pandemic. Lislegard and the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce partnered to be a resource for those businesses. “Some of the mom and pop shops, they’re not big corporations. They’re worried about frying eggs and sausage to serve the people in their community.”
But local Range businesses are also focused on their upcoming revenue drivers, particularly during the Fourth of July weekend, where parades, tourists and local parties make the Range a destination spot for the holiday.
Many of the bars in the region use the weekend’s revenue to pay yearly taxes and licenses, among other expenses. Those celebrations could be in jeopardy under the current COVID-19 projections from health officials, which suggest a June or July peak of the disease.
“Some of the challenges they face, it’s very alarming,” Lislegard said. “That weekend is everything for them. If we don’t have that, that’s an added challenge they need to face.”
It isn’t just local businesses feeling the squeeze but also the staple industries of a region. In Nelson’s Hinckley district, a major concern is reaching a point that casinos can operate and bring in needed revenue. On the Iron Range, the economic impact of the coronavirus has trickled into the state’s mining industry.
Three mines — Northshore Mining, Hibbing Taconite and Keewatin Taconite — have already announced plans to idle operations into the summer months, accounting for about 1,500 jobs in the region.
“There’s fear and uncertainty of when it will come back, and what does it look like when it does come back?” Lislegard added. “We have to have compassion for the people going through this.”
One possible boost to a reopened economy would be the Legislature passing a bonding bill that is signed by Walz. This year would be a typical bonding year, but the state is working with fewer funds as the economic impact of the coronavirus has wiped out a $1.5 billion budget surplus.
Still, legislative leaders and Walz want to move ahead with some business as usual, which included moving forward on a $10 million investment for the state’s broadband program late Monday.
A bonding bill would need to be “reasonable and robust” and capitalize on low interest rates, Lislegard said, to help local communities on much-needed projects and create jobs.
“This is one way to get people back to work and stimulate the economy at the same time,” he said. “It would be the ultimate success of this session and working our way through this session and [the pandemic] at the same time.”
