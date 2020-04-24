Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Jugalone
Black walnut tree roots contain juglone, a toxic substance released when the roots of other juglone-sensitive species come in contact with walnut roots. You must keep a wide separation between the black walnut tree and susceptible plants. It is sometimes used as an herbicide, as a dye for cloth and inks, and as a coloring agent for foods and cosmetics.
Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
