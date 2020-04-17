Angon
The angon was a type of javelin used during the Early Middle Ages by the Franks and other Germanic peoples, including the Anglo-Saxons. It was similar to the pilum used by the Roman army and had a barbed head and long narrow socket or shank made of iron mounted on a wooden haft.
