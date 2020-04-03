Calque
A calque is a loan translation of a word or phrase borrowed from another language by literal, word-for-word or root-for-root translation.
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.hibbing.lib.mn.us to find details about upcoming programs and events.
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
