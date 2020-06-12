Hello library lovers!
At this point in time, we still haven’t heard from the City when our library will be allowed to open. We apologize for the inconvenience. It has been a difficult time and we miss our patrons.
Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard
OverDrive — Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com
RBDigital — Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/
HomeworkHelp! — provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow — update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn — Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Monopsony
In economics, a monopsony is a market structure in which a single buyer substantially controls the market as the major purchaser of goods and services offered by many would-be sellers. In the microeconomic theory of monopsony, a single entity is assumed to have market power over sellers as the only purchaser of a good or service, much in the same manner that a monopolist can influence the price for its buyers in a monopoly, in which only one seller faces many buyers.
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info.
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
