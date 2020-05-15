Hello library lovers!

While you can't check items out from the library right now, there are many online resources available. We still aren’t sure when the library will open, but we will keep you posted!

Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard

OverDrive — Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com

RBDigital — Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/

HomeworkHelp! — provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!

JobNow — update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches

eBooksMn — Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org

Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Wendigo

The wendigo is a mythological creature or evil spirit from the folklore of the First Nations Algonquian tribes based in the northern forests of Nova Scotia, the East Coast of Canada, and Great Lakes Region of Canada and the United States. The wendigo is described as a monster with some characteristics of a human or as a spirit who has possessed a human being and made them become monstrous. Its influence is said to invoke acts of murder, insatiable greed, cannibalism and the cultural taboos against such behaviors.

Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info.

Tyler Pulkkinen

Library Lead,

Hibbing Public

Library

